Hollywood star in four-car smash ahead of Dunhill Links

Bill Murray's participation in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is in doubt after the actor was reportedly injured in a car crash in St Andrews.

STV is reporting that the Ghostbusters star hurt his hand when the Mercedes E Class car he was travelling in collided with a Jeep, a Ford transit council van and a Citroen C4 on Greyfriar's Gardens at lunchtime today.

According to eye-witness reports, the 69-year-old suffered a hand injury and was seen applying ice to the injury whilst speaking with police officers in the wake of the smash.

• Bob-Mac targets breakthrough win at St Andrews

• Trump gets go-ahead for new Scots course

He later appeared on the driving range at the Old Course but wore a bandage on his left hand and was seen practising one-handed.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME



A police spokesperson confirmed the incident but said that "no serious injuries were sustained".

Murray has been a regular participant in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in recent seasons, having played in the tournament's loose US equivalent - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - for a number of years.

• New St Andrews beers launched



• Danny Willett targets Ryder Cup return



He has been drawn to play alongside his fellow American D.A. Points at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie this week. They were paired together at Pebble Beach in 2011 when Points won his first PGA Tour title.

Murray is one of the marquee names in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links, alongside 10-time Grammy winner Justin Timberlake and fellow actors Greg Kinnear, Matthew Goode and Luke Wilson.