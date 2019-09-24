search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHollywood star in four-car smash ahead of Dunhill Links

Golf News

Hollywood star in four-car smash ahead of Dunhill Links

By Michael McEwan24 September, 2019
Bill Murray Alfred Dunhill Links Championship European Tour St Andrews kingsbarns Carnoustie Scottish news
Alfred Dunhill Links

Bill Murray's participation in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is in doubt after the actor was reportedly injured in a car crash in St Andrews.

STV is reporting that the Ghostbusters star hurt his hand when the Mercedes E Class car he was travelling in collided with a Jeep, a Ford transit council van and a Citroen C4 on Greyfriar's Gardens at lunchtime today.

According to eye-witness reports, the 69-year-old suffered a hand injury and was seen applying ice to the injury whilst speaking with police officers in the wake of the smash.

• Bob-Mac targets breakthrough win at St Andrews

• Trump gets go-ahead for new Scots course

He later appeared on the driving range at the Old Course but wore a bandage on his left hand and was seen practising one-handed.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident but said that "no serious injuries were sustained". 

Murray has been a regular participant in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in recent seasons, having played in the tournament's loose US equivalent - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - for a number of years.

• New St Andrews beers launched

• Danny Willett targets Ryder Cup return

He has been drawn to play alongside his fellow American D.A. Points at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie this week. They were paired together at Pebble Beach in 2011 when Points won his first PGA Tour title. 

Murray is one of the marquee names in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links, alongside 10-time Grammy winner Justin Timberlake and fellow actors Greg Kinnear, Matthew Goode and Luke Wilson.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bill Murray

Related Articles - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - kingsbarns

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro accused of spitting on fellow player’s ball
There's something very weird about this week's LPGA event
Yet more good news for Donald Trump
Upgraded Victoria Course ready to test world's best
Slieve Russell: A true gem on the Emerald Isle

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow