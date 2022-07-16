search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHome crowds fire Law to first major weekend

Golf News

Home crowds fire Law to first major weekend

By Lewis Fraser15 July, 2022
David Law Robert MacIntyre The Open The 150th Open Old Course Major chamionships
David Law The Open

David Law will play the weekend at the 150th Open, after two of the “most patient rounds of golf” he’s ever played.

The Scot added a round of 69 (-3) to Thursday’s level-par effort to take him safely into the final two days at St Andrews.

Playing in his first major, the 31-year-old explained how the Old Course suits his game, on a week where pins have been well hidden.

“I think this week suits me because the flags are all tucked away. 

"You can’t really make too many mistakes, and I’ve been pretty good at that this year. I’ve managed to keep bogeys off the card for a lot of tournaments.”

For Law, the chance to impress in front of home crowds has been a driving factor in his good play.

“It’s been really fun. I’ve never played a tournament of this magnitude before, so to hear everyone say my name when I get on the tee or walk on a green, it’s pretty surreal.

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

• Mark Calcavecchia says goodbye to Open

“You wouldn't be a huge golf lover like we all are if you didn't enjoy this.

“But it's difficult to enjoy it because obviously the pressure is intense. It's the pressure you put on yourself to compete in one of these big tournaments. We are enjoying it. I'll say that.”

Law will be joined over the weekend by fellow Scot Robert MacIntyre, who battled to a round of 74 (+2), which leaves him level-par for the tournament.

It means the Oban man will have made ten cuts in the first ten majors he has played, a goal he was focussed on from early in today’s round.

“I hung in well and holed some key putts at the end,” he said. “It (the cut line) was in my mind from the minute I stepped on until about the 8th tee. I was thinking the cut line.

“I holed some great putts on 16, 17, to give me a chance.”

• The graveyard shift at the 150th Open

• Lee Westwood takes swipe at Tiger Woods

For the weekend, it’s an “all guns blazin’” approach, as MacIntyre aims to move up the leader board.

“I don't know what the lead is now, but I'm a fair bit back. I know the golf I can play. I've been striking it well.”

Law and MacIntyre were the two Scots to make the cut, as Paul Lawrie, who hit Thursday's opening tee shot, missed the weekend with a total of seven-over-par.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - David Law

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - Old Course

Related Articles - Major chamionships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell announces NFT sale, gets slammed
Pharmacist takes Pro-Am spot in first-ever Golf Lottery draw
Scots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro
Paddy Power offers ridiculous odds on next LIV defectors
Open champion Cam Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow