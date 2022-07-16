Home crowds fire Law to first major weekend

David Law will play the weekend at the 150th Open, after two of the “most patient rounds of golf” he’s ever played.

The Scot added a round of 69 (-3) to Thursday’s level-par effort to take him safely into the final two days at St Andrews.

Playing in his first major, the 31-year-old explained how the Old Course suits his game, on a week where pins have been well hidden.

“I think this week suits me because the flags are all tucked away.

"You can’t really make too many mistakes, and I’ve been pretty good at that this year. I’ve managed to keep bogeys off the card for a lot of tournaments.”

For Law, the chance to impress in front of home crowds has been a driving factor in his good play.

“It’s been really fun. I’ve never played a tournament of this magnitude before, so to hear everyone say my name when I get on the tee or walk on a green, it’s pretty surreal.

“You wouldn't be a huge golf lover like we all are if you didn't enjoy this.

“But it's difficult to enjoy it because obviously the pressure is intense. It's the pressure you put on yourself to compete in one of these big tournaments. We are enjoying it. I'll say that.”

Law will be joined over the weekend by fellow Scot Robert MacIntyre, who battled to a round of 74 (+2), which leaves him level-par for the tournament.

It means the Oban man will have made ten cuts in the first ten majors he has played, a goal he was focussed on from early in today’s round.

“I hung in well and holed some key putts at the end,” he said. “It (the cut line) was in my mind from the minute I stepped on until about the 8th tee. I was thinking the cut line.

“I holed some great putts on 16, 17, to give me a chance.”

For the weekend, it’s an “all guns blazin’” approach, as MacIntyre aims to move up the leader board.

“I don't know what the lead is now, but I'm a fair bit back. I know the golf I can play. I've been striking it well.”

Law and MacIntyre were the two Scots to make the cut, as Paul Lawrie, who hit Thursday's opening tee shot, missed the weekend with a total of seven-over-par.