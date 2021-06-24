Home delights for sensational Stewart on Get Back To Golf Tour

There's nothing quite like winning on home turf.

That was the feeling Ayrshire golfer Michael Stewart experienced as he romped to victory at Prestwick St Nicholas on the bunkered Get Back to Golf Tour.



The Ayrshire-based pro shot a flawless six-under par 63, which included four birdies and an eagle at the 17th, to win by two strokes from Prestwick St Nicholas amateur Sean Addie and fellow Ayrshireman, Jim Johnston.

Stewart, a former Scottish Amateur Champion, was delighted with the win at the fourth event of this year’s Get Back to Golf Tour.

“I played lovely out there and picked out a few birdies at some of the shorter holes, then the holed pitch for an eagle two from 30 yards at the 17th was a real bonus,” he said.

“The course was in fantastic condition and this tour is brilliant. As well as being competitive, it’s very sociable and great to get a game with my golfing buddies.”

The tour moves to the Landsdowne Blairgowrie course this week before going to Scotscraig on July 5.

“It was a busy couple of weeks in Scotland with the Amateur Championship, the National Club Pros and Euro Tour all on, so to still get over 50 top amateurs and pros taking part was brilliant,” said tour organiser Alan Tait.

“All the players thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of Prestwick St Nicholas and we are expecting a great turn out over the next couple of weeks at beautiful Blairgowrie.

"Michael Stewart is another worthy champion as the tour continues to go from strength to strength and Michael is the fourth player to book his spot in the grand final at Dumbarnie Links on Sunday October 24”.

The fifth event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour is currently underway at Landsdowne Blairgowrie course and runs until July 4. For more information, click here.