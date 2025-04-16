Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Members at the Holywood Golf Club are eagerly anticipating a Rory McIlroy homecoming – and are even harbouring hopes of trying on his Green Jacket.

McIlroy, who won the 2025 Masters to complete the career grand slam, came from humble beginnings, starting his journey to golf immortality at the club in County Down,

Now, as the world celebrates his historic victory at Augusta National, club golfers back home are crossing their fingers for a visit from McIlroy himself.

“We’ve received nothing yet of what’s going to happen,” head golf pro Ciaran Lavery told The Sports Agents podcast.

“But I suppose we’re all living in hope that we are all going to get a wee go with trying on that Green Jacket at some stage over the next couple of weeks!”

After slipping into golf’s most famous piece of clothing on Sunday, he paid tribute to caddie Harry Diamond, whom he met at Holywood at the age of seven.

And Lavery can recall that through memories of others at the club before him.

“That’s how they say Rory’s love came about,” he explained. “Jerry would be in the bar, and you’d look out, and Rory would be down in the putting green practising that little putt he had to win the Masters.

“They say, if you want it hard enough, it’ll happen. So that’s what happened for him!”

But McIlroy’s busy schedule means it’s unclear when the five-time major champion will show up. He’s set to contest the Zurich Classic in New Orleans next week.

“The chat amongst everybody is, ‘When’s he coming?’ I’ve got loads of mates that have come out of the woodwork and have all requested info on a homecoming,” Lavery added.

“There’s been nothing, I’ve been told. So, I can’t feed anything back to them.”

Jubilant scenes from the club were filmed as the winning putt dropped in McIlroy’s play-off against Justin Rose, and Lavery hopes it can inspire the next generation.

“We’re all extremely proud of him here,” he said. “We were proud before he done that. He didn’t have to do that to make us appreciate him more.

“The whole coaching programme we have here is done through a community in the golf club with those volunteers, where they’re giving their time to develop and nurture these kids’ talents. You’re seeing the rewards of that with the likes of Rory.”

