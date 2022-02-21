search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHonda Classic 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Honda Classic 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall18 February, 2022
Honda Classic PGA Tour Tour News golf on TV Betting Tips preview Billy Horschel
Honda Classic

This week the PGA Tour moves on to PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens for the 2022 Honda Classic.

First held in 1972 as the Inverrary Classic, it has been sponsored by Honda in various guises since since 1982. 

Some of the biggest names in the game are among the past winners, including Jack Nicklaus, who with victories in 1977 and 1978 is the only player to have won the event two years running. 

Until 2007 it had a reputation for struggling to attract the best players, but since making the Champion Course at PGA National its permanent home that year it has tended to feature strong fields. 

Traditionally it has been the first event of the year to be held in Florida following the PGA Tour’s “West Coast Swing”. 

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action this week... 

Honda Classic details

Course: Champion Course, PGA National 

Course stats: Par 70, 7,140 yards 

Date: February 24-27 2022 

Purse: $8 million 

Winner’s share: $1.44 million 

Defending champion: Matt Jones 

Honda Classic betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment. 

Sungjae Im 11/1

Tommy Fleetwood 18/1

Brooks Koepka 18/1

Daniel Berger 18/1

Joaquin Niemann 18/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Cameron Tringale 25/1

Louis Oosthuizen 25/1

Billy Horschel 28/1

Alex Noren 35/1

The bunkered Bet


Billy Horschel: The world No.21 has seen improving results in recent weeks, finishing in the top 10 at Phoenix, and appears to be finding some good form.

Odds available during the week of the tournament. 

All odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change. Please always gamble responsibly.

The Honda Classic: How can I watch it on TV?

The Honda Classic runs from Thursday to Sunday and is live on Sky Sports Golf. Early coverage begins at 11.45am, with the main event getting under way at 7pm. 

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Honda Classic

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - Billy Horschel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Club submits plans to rebuild range destroyed by Storm Arwen
Steve Williams opens up on Tiger Woods' '100% trust'
DP World Tour announces expanded circuit for disabled golfers
Rory McIlroy blasts ‘egotistical’ Phil Mickelson
Star duo commit to PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow