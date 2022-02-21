Honda Classic 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the PGA Tour moves on to PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens for the 2022 Honda Classic.

First held in 1972 as the Inverrary Classic, it has been sponsored by Honda in various guises since since 1982.

Some of the biggest names in the game are among the past winners, including Jack Nicklaus, who with victories in 1977 and 1978 is the only player to have won the event two years running.

Until 2007 it had a reputation for struggling to attract the best players, but since making the Champion Course at PGA National its permanent home that year it has tended to feature strong fields.

Traditionally it has been the first event of the year to be held in Florida following the PGA Tour’s “West Coast Swing”.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action this week...

Honda Classic details

Course: Champion Course, PGA National

Course stats: Par 70, 7,140 yards

Date: February 24-27 2022

Purse: $8 million

Winner’s share: $1.44 million

Defending champion: Matt Jones



Honda Classic betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment.

Sungjae Im 11/1

Tommy Fleetwood 18/1



Brooks Koepka 18/1



Daniel Berger 18/1

Joaquin Niemann 18/1



Shane Lowry 22/1

Cameron Tringale 25/1

Louis Oosthuizen 25/1



Billy Horschel 28/1



Alex Noren 35/1

The bunkered Bet





Billy Horschel: The world No.21 has seen improving results in recent weeks, finishing in the top 10 at Phoenix, and appears to be finding some good form.

The Honda Classic: How can I watch it on TV?

The Honda Classic runs from Thursday to Sunday and is live on Sky Sports Golf. Early coverage begins at 11.45am, with the main event getting under way at 7pm.

