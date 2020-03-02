search
Honda Classic announcer makes embarrassing blunder

Golf News

Honda Classic announcer makes embarrassing blunder

By bunkered.co.uk29 February, 2020
Luke Donald Honda Classic PGA National PGA Tour Funny Watch
Luke Donald

There are some names that you might expect to cause first tee announcers a bit of difficulty. Louis Oosthuizen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jazz Janewattananond, for example. 

However, there are really no excuses for getting the name of Luke Donald wrong.

That’s exactly what the starter at this week’s Honda Classic managed.

Announcing the Englishman – a past champion of the event, no less – the chap in question called him ‘Luke McDonald’. Compounding the error, he also called him the 2016 Honda Classic champion. In fact, he won it in 2006. And that’s to say nothing of the stab he made at pronouncing ‘High Wycombe’.

• Rory confirms plans for 2020 Irish Open

• European Tour U-turns on Molinari and Gagli

Check it out…

• gWest owner breaks his silence

• Motocaddy unveils world's first touch-screen trolley

Aside from the fact that ‘Luke Donald’ shouldn’t pose any serious problems to somebody who is paid to read out people’s names, it’s not as though Donald is an obscure, little-known player.

• Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'

• Scots golf hotel to open with EYE-WATERING prices

In 19 years as a professional golfer, he has won seven times on the European Tour and five on the PGA Tour, is a former World Golf Championship winner, has eight career top-10s in the majors, is on of the top-25 biggest earners in the history of the PGA Tour, has played on four Ryder Cup teams, and has been world No.1 for a grand total of 56 weeks. And that's just for starters.

Mistakes happen – but ‘McDonald’? We’re not lovin’ that.

