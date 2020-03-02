Honda Classic announcer makes embarrassing blunder

There are some names that you might expect to cause first tee announcers a bit of difficulty. Louis Oosthuizen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jazz Janewattananond, for example.



However, there are really no excuses for getting the name of Luke Donald wrong.

That’s exactly what the starter at this week’s Honda Classic managed.

Announcing the Englishman – a past champion of the event, no less – the chap in question called him ‘Luke McDonald’. Compounding the error, he also called him the 2016 Honda Classic champion. In fact, he won it in 2006. And that’s to say nothing of the stab he made at pronouncing ‘High Wycombe’.

Check it out…

Luke McDonald!!!!



such disrespect for the former world No. 1. also won in 2006, not 2016. pic.twitter.com/Bawu9hmckG — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) February 29, 2020

Aside from the fact that ‘Luke Donald’ shouldn’t pose any serious problems to somebody who is paid to read out people’s names, it’s not as though Donald is an obscure, little-known player.

In 19 years as a professional golfer, he has won seven times on the European Tour and five on the PGA Tour, is a former World Golf Championship winner, has eight career top-10s in the majors, is on of the top-25 biggest earners in the history of the PGA Tour, has played on four Ryder Cup teams, and has been world No.1 for a grand total of 56 weeks. And that's just for starters.

Mistakes happen – but ‘McDonald’? We’re not lovin’ that.