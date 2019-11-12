search
Hopeful Scots head to Q-School in bid for European Tour card

Golf News

Hopeful Scots head to Q-School in bid for European Tour card

By Ryan Crombie12 November, 2019
Golf News golf latest European Tour Qualifying School lumine golf club Marc Warren Euan Walker Ewen Ferguson Liam Johnston Scottish Golf Craig Howie Daniel Young
Lumine Lakes 18Th Green And Clubhouse

Six Scots are set to tee it up at Lumine Golf and Beach Club on the Costa Daurada later this week for the European Tour’s Final Qualifying Stage.

Ewen Ferguson, Liam Johnston, Euan Walker, Craig Howie, Marc Warren and Daniel Young are all readying themselves for a grueling week that will potentially feature six rounds of golf.

The event, which will be held from November 15-20, involves 156 hopefuls from over 30 countries who will battle it out over 72 holes, before the field is reduced to 70 players for an additional two rounds.

• Former Masters champion makes bold Spieth prediction

That means six rounds of high intensity and exceptionally pressurised golf in just six days, fighting for just 25 spots on the European Tour for the 2020/21 season.

• Members to discuss CLOSING historic Scots club this weekend

If the task wasn’t already difficult enough, the season has left notable names battling to secure their European Tour status, including Marcel Siem Grégory Havret, Laurie Canter and Matteo Manassero.

For the Scots, Marc Warren will be aware of what is required having come through Q-School at the same venue last year to retain his European Tour card, while recently turned pro Euan Walker, who made his prodessional debut at the KLM Open, will be hoping he can mix it with the big names next season.

• European Tour creates unique history at Turkish Airlines Open

Liam Johnston is seeking to retain his card after a debut season on Europe’s premier tour, while the EuroPro Tour’s Daniel Young and Challenge Tour’s Craig Howie will also descend on Lumine Golf and Beach Club full of ambition.

“This event is like none other and there is something unique about the atmosphere of Final Qualifying,” said Lumine general manager Calle Carlsson.

• WITB – Hatton goes the distance in Turkey

“Competitors careers could be decided by a single shot which certainly puts the pressure on, and not only for the competitors but in terms of our preparations, too.

“We have 36 holes to prepare immaculately and we have worked hard with The European Tour to ensure the Lumine test is as fair as possible, but also fitting to find the players who are ready for golf’s biggest stage."

