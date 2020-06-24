If you're in the middle of eating or have a weak stomach, we suggest you look away now.

Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter has streamed himself getting tested for COVID-19 at this week's PGA Tour event - and it makes for grim viewing.

Poulter, 44, decided to let his social media followers see what it's like to be screened for the coronavirus ahead of this week's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

In the clip, the Englishman is seen having a long cotton wool swabbed inserted up his nose to ensure that he is virus-free and able to compete in the tour's second event back from its three-month pandemic-enforced hiatus.

• Former world No.1 splits from coach

• European Tour releases hilarious new video

If you think it sounds a bit unpleasant, well, you'd be right. Afterwards, Poulter described the test as "horrific", adding: "Not going to lie, this is horrendous... brush up the nose tickling one's little brain."

Here's the clip.

WARNING - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!

This RT-PCR nasal swab test is part of a comprehensive screening programme being carried out at each PGA Tour event for the foreseeable future.

According to the tour, the plan was two months in the making and was created with input from medical adviser Dr Tom Hospel and the Federal Coronavirus Task Force, as well as other specialists and laboratory directors. Other professional sports leagues were also consulted.

• First UK golf club succumbs to COVID-19

• Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice

In addition to the nasal swab, players and their caddies are also expected to comply with medical questionnaires and thermal readings. The tour is also providing free masks and sanitiser at all tournament sites.

There were no positive tests from last week's first event back, the Charles Schwab Challenge.