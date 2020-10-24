search
Golf News

Hospitality tickets for The 150th Open on-sale now

By Michael McEwan17 October, 2020
The Open The 150th Open Major Championships The R&A Hospitality Tickets Claret Jug
The 150Th Open

On the 160th anniversary of the first-ever edition of the championship, hospitality tickets for The 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022 have gone on general sale.

The event is scheduled to take place over the Old Course from July 14-22 and promises to be an unmissable occasion, as golf’s oldest major celebrates this huge milestone in the birthplace of the game.

Championship organisers the R&A has already experienced exceptional demand for Origins Hospitality, The Open’s official hospitality experiences, from members of The One Club and past purchasers during its pre-sale window, with a high number of packages having already sold out.

The remaining hospitality experiences are now available for fans and can be purchased from TheOpen.com.

Brett Tonkyn, Head of Hospitality at The R&A, remarked: “We recognise it has been a very challenging year for our fans around the world and we are delighted to give them something to look forward to. 

 “The 150th Open promises to be an unmissable event in the global sporting calendar and we have seen a real sense of urgency among fans to make sure they are part of this special occasion at the Home of Golf.

“Our official hospitality packages will provide fans with a magnificent setting to enjoy and celebrate this historic Championship and we are encouraging those fans wanting to experience The 150th Open in this unique way to act fast to secure their place at St Andrews.”

Marking a true celebration of golf’s original championship and its historic ties to St Andrews, The 150th Open will be the 30th time that it has been played over the world-renowned Old Course where a number of the greatest names in golf have lifted the famous Claret Jug.

Origins Hospitality at The Open currently offers four premium experiences for fans to enjoy: Champions, Engravers, Clubmakers and Scorers. Their roles are central to the heritage and rich tradition of the Championship and these unique experiences deliver world-class hospitality, with all the comfort and safety guests would expect.  

Prices start from £250 + VAT per person and Origins Hospitality is the only way for fans to guarantee attendance at The 150th Open with tickets yet to be released.

To find out more, click here.

Golf News

UH-OH! Bryson DeChambeau hits his biggest drive so far
£25m cash injection for popular Scottish course
Iconic UK course threatened by coastal erosion
WATCH - Frustrated Rory McIlroy snaps club at Zozo Championship
The day the Earth stood still: How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters

