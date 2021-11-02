Host venue confirmed for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The European Tour and PGA Tour have confirmed the host venue for the Genesis Scottish Open in 2022.



The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

The prestigious resort on Scotland's Golf Coast will stage the event for the fourth consecutive year in 2022, from July 7-10.

The news comes just a matter of months after it was confirmed that Scotland's national open will benefit from a new title sponsor in luxury South Korean car firm Genesis and, as part of a historic Strategic Alliance, will be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai and the FedEx Cup.

Founded in 2008, The Renaissance Club nestles on 300 picturesque acres along the Firth of Forth and is one of the newest additions to the world-famous stretch known as Scotland’s Golf Coast.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour's Chief Executive, said: "The Renaissance Club is a magnificent venue for a Rolex Series event, situated in a simply stunning part of the world. It has been a terrific home for the Genesis Scottish Open since 2019 during which time we have been impressed by the commitment of Jerry Sarvadi and his team in providing a first-class experience for some of the world’s best golfers from the moment they arrive on site.

"We are therefore delighted to be returning to the Renaissance Club in 2022 - when the event is co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR for the first time as part of our Strategic Alliance - whilst also continuing discussions about extending our stay beyond that.

Jay Monahan, the commissioner of the PGA Tour, added: “The Renaissance Club is a fitting home for a globally recognised event like the Genesis Scottish Open. While it is the first time the event and the venue will feature on the PGA Tour’s schedule, our members who have played in previous years have spoken highly of it.



"We therefore look forward to visiting in 2022 as this historic tournament begins a new chapter as part of our Strategic Alliance with the European Tour and with Genesis – already a valued PGA TOUR partner - coming on board as title sponsor.”

The Genesis Scottish Open retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The 150th Open (July 11-17), a date confirmed through to 2025. The player field will be a split between members of both the European Tour and PGA TOUR.

The tournament will also benefit from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by Visit Scotland, that agreement also running through to 2025.

