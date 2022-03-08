search
Golf News

Hotly-anticipated new Scottish golf resort APPROVED!

By Michael McEwan08 March, 2022
The Angus Mike Forbes New courses golf courses Golf in Angus Golf In Scotland
Work is finally set to begin this summer on a long-anticipated new Scottish golf development, including a golf course designed by former Open champion Darren Clarke.

Ground will be broken on the £100million golf resort, hotel and spa in the Angus countryside in the coming months after councillors gave their approval to a new masterplan.

The development, near Broughty Ferry, will result in the creation of the region’s first-ever five-star hotel and is expected to contribute more than £40m annually to the local economy once it is fully up and running.

Over 300 full and part-time jobs are expected to be created.

Mike Forbes, the owner of the nearby Forbes of Kingennie country resort, told insider.co.uk that he is delighted to see the project greenlit after years of red tape, negotiations and false starts.

“We have worked tirelessly to create plans for a resort that will surpass anything on offer in Scotland and firmly position Dundee and Angus as a world-class destination for tourists," said Forbes.

“As a long-established tourism business in Angus, we are proud to be moving forward with creating a five-star hotel and luxury spa, as well as the first signature golf course by legendary Ryder Cup winner and former Open champion Darren Clarke.”

In addition to a championship-standard course, the development will also include a hotel featuring 175 guest rooms, a rooftop sky bar and extensive leisure facilities overlooking the Tay Estuary.

A clubhouse, driving range and golf academy will be complemented by 16 new houses and ten lodges.

A hotel partner for the development is expected to be announced in the coming months, with the development tentatively penciled-in for a 2024 grand opening.

