Golf News

Hovland equals sensational PGA Tour record

By Ryan Crombie16 September, 2019
PGA Tour Viktor Hovland golf Golf News golf latest The Greenbrier
Viktor Hovland was in excellent form at the first PGA Tour event of the season, so much so, he managed to equal a record set in 2001.

A final round of 64 at The Greenbrier catapulted the Norwegian up the leaderboard to a tied 7th placed finish and, while he would have liked to have gone a few places better, he can console himself with his current consistency levels.

Hovland, who turned pro following the 2019 U.S. Open, is on a remarkable run of form. With Sunday’s round of six-under that featured birdies on six of his last 12 holes, he has now shot 17 consecutive rounds in the 60s, tying Bob Estes’ PGA Tour record set in 2001.

“I didn't really think about that. I would've thought maybe it was a little lower,” said Hovland.

“I turned pro out of school in the summer, and I don't know about the other golf courses we play out there for the other half of the season, but we've been playing courses that have been pretty 'gettable'. There’s not a whole lot of wind and greens have been fairly soft."

Oslo-born Hovland, who is tipped to be golf’s next big thing, hasn’t missed a cut since turning pro in June following an excellent US Open and is pleased with where he finds his game at.

“I've just played pretty consistently, so, yeah, it's been a pretty cool ride.

