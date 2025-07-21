Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A total of 19 LIV golfers contested The Open at Royal Portrush last week – but how did each of them fare?

Well, 11 made the cut and progressed to the weekend in Northern Ireland, while eight stars of the Saudi-backed league exited early.

Bryson DeChambeau finished best of the chasing pack, albeit was still eight shots behind runaway winner Scottie Scheffler.

Here’s how every LIV golfer fared at The Open…

Bryson DeChambeau: T10

Topping the LIV leaderboard was DeChambeau. An incredible turnaround after a Thursday 78.

Tyrrell Hatton: T16

Another disappointing Sunday in a major for the Englishman. He fell ten shots behind the champ.

Dustin Johnson: T23

A two-under-par finisher saw DJ’s card his best effort in a major since the 2023 US Open.

Sergio Garcia: T34

Trying to stake a claim for a Ryder Cup spot, Garcia finished on -3 and with only 13 clubs.

Jon Rahm: T34

He looked a likely winner this week, but Rahm was always well behind. His joint-worst Open result since 2018.

Lee Westwood: T34

Westwood was unable to secure his place at Royal Birkdale with a top-ten. Still, a great crack.

Jason Kokrak: T40

Rounds of 71-70-71-70 were solid but certainly nothing to shout home about for the Smash GC man.

Henrik Stenson: T45

The 2016 Champion Golfer of the Year surely exceeded some expectations. His fourth made cut in his last 12 major starts.

Marc Leishman: T52

Remarkably, the only one of nine Australians to play the weekend at Portrush. It didn’t count for much, however.

Phil Mickelson: T56

Mickelson thrilled fans throughout the week, including on Sunday. Lefty showed his class with an impressive 67.

Dean Burmester: T61

Burmester, 36, has played in four of the last five Open Championships and made the cut in all four.

Joaquin Niemann: MC

Agonising for Niemann. He bogeyed the 18th hole on Friday to miss the cut at Portrush by one.

Carlos Ortiz: MC

It was too little, too late for Ortiz, who followed a 75 with a one-under 70 to fall short of the mark.

Tom McKibbin: MC

The home star was out first on Thursday morning but was also one of the first on the road.

Lucas Herbert: MC

The Aussie finished on four-over after lighting up Final Qualifying, continuing his barren major run.

Patrick Reed: MC

A further shot back was Reed, who passed up a final chance to seal his Ryder Cup spot.

Louis Oosthuizen: MC

The St Andrews winner made it back-to-back MCs in golf’s oldest major with a +6 effort.

Brooks Koepka: MC

Pete Cowen hinted he was injured, and perhaps Koepka’s seven-over score reflected that.

Cameron Smith: MC

Smith finished worst of all the LIV men in the field at Royal Portrush. A worrying major decline.

