How did Patrick Reed react to Steve Stricker's Ryder Cup appointment?

Steve Stricker has wasted no time in trying to solve one of the US Ryder Cup team’s biggest problems – the fallout from Patrick Reed’s comments in the wake of last year’s match.



Stricker, confirmed yesterday as Jim Furyk’s replacement in the Ryder Cup hot seat, revealed that he has already spoken with Masters champion Reed about the controversial comments he made after the defeat at Le Golf National.

Reed – as well as his wife and mother-in-law – pointed the finger of blame for the loss at Jordan Spieth and captain Furyk after the previously unbeaten partnership of Reed and Spieth were broken up in Paris. Reed, who has become something of an American talisman in recent editions of the match, said that was because Spieth didn’t want to play with him.

Stricker, though, insists that the matter has now been dealt with and that he sees no issues as he prepares to lead the team into the 2020 match at Whistling Straits.

“I've already reached out to Patrick and we've had a good conversation,” said Stricker. “As far as he's concerned, and I am, too, it's been handled. He's apologised and spoke to the players. He spoke to me and I asked him what to expect from him, too. He's like, you know what, I've got your guys' back. I'm there for the team.



“He's very committed. He was not comfortable with [what happened in] Paris, and he didn't like how that all transformed.

“I said, listen, we're here about moving on and going forward, and let's point towards this next team, and I hope to have him be a part of this team if he's playing well.

“But yeah, that was one of the things on my to-do list, to get that and talk to him and see his side of things.”