search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHow difficult is it to get Masters tickets?

Golf News

How difficult is it to get Masters tickets?

By Lewis Fraser05 April, 2022
The Masters Masters 2022 Augusta National PGA Tour PGA news
Masters Tickets Patrons

For players and fans alike, getting an invite to the Masters is a very tough task.

This year, less than 100 pros will tee it up at Augusta National, and some lucky patrons will be on-site to see it. To get a ticket though, most had to survive the infamous annual ballot.

For most, the email from Augusta National sadly reads something like this: 

“We have completed the ticket selection process for the Masters Tournament and we regret to inform you that your application was not selected.”

Gutting. So, what are your chances of successfully getting pulled out of the hat? According to the boffins at Bookies.com, you’re looking at odds of around 0.55%. Yep, that's right, less than one-in-100 applicants are getting selected for a day ticket.

• 10 reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered

They estimate (Augusta National don't release the official numbers) that around 40,000 patrons are on-site each day. Of that number, around 18,000 have a Masters Series Badge, which entitles holders to all-week access. That leaves 22,000 tickets per-day, split between roughly two million applicants. When you put it that way, your chances don't sound great.

Still, don't let that stop you from trying. Someone's got to win it...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Masters 2022

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters 2022: Final round tee times in full
The Masters: Tiger Woods rues cold putter as challenge fades
The Masters: Robert MacIntyre disappointed after birdie-free round
The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced
The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow