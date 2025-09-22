Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Much has been said about the task facing Team Europe at Bethpage Black this week, but winning a Ryder Cup in New York is nothing new for the away team.

The last time the matchplay clash headed to The Empire State it was the Europeans who clinched a famous victory, only their second on American soil.

Bernard Gallacher was the man in charge in 1995, and it was third time lucky for the Scot, having captained two losing European teams in 1991 and 1993.

Despite back-to-back defeats, he was once again trusted with the captaincy and it was a move that paid off for the Europeans.

Luke Donald will be hoping for similar success this time around, as he returns for his second take on the European captaincy.

Donald led Team Europe to a comprehensive win in Rome in 2023, but two years on the Englishman faces a much tougher task.

An in-form American team out for revenge backed by a raucous New York crowd will greet Donald and Co upon their arrival this week, but if he needs advice, one man who could well have the answer is Gallacher.

When it comes to the American faithful, Gallacher believes his team of ’95 had it slightly easier up state at Oak Hill, compared to the Long Island fanatics that will be in the Bethpage crowd this time around.

The task at hand to overthrow the US, though, was still a monumental one, especially heading to Rochester having lost the previous two Ryder Cups.

“I was under pressure having lost the previous two, so there was a spotlight on me,” Gallacher told bunkered.co.uk when looking back at the week 30 years on.

“That was OK because it meant it was not on the team, but I think the players I had in ’95 all believed that we could win.”

That belief would eventually prove key for Gallacher’s men. Despite only winning one of the first four sessions, the Europeans remained well in the hunt heading into the Sunday singles at Oak Hill.

For Gallacher, this was enough to keep confidence within the camp high. “We were two points behind going into the singles. I really did like the way it had panned out,” the former captain added.

“With the singles, you get the chance to go over who you are playing with the next day, chance to speak to the players, tell them when they are playing.”

That belief within the Europeans even before a ball was hit in New York rang true, when they found out their final day match-ups and their bid to turnaround the two point deficit was well and truly on.

“When the draw came out we collectively really liked it, everyone liked who they were playing.” said Gallacher.

“Collin Montgomerie was playing Ben Crenshaw, Masters champion. He was up for it, said ‘I have nothing to lose, this is the Masters champion I will show him who I am’.

“Nick Faldo was playing [Curtis] Strange. He said, ‘That is OK, he beat me in a playoff at the US Open, this is my chance to get him back’.”

Then there was Seve Ballesteros. The Spaniard had been a trailblazer for the Europeans for so long, but his final appearance under Gallacher in 1995 proved a tough one.

Ballesteros was no longer playing the golf that had made him a pioneer of the sport, having earned only one point for his team from the opening four sessions.

The point was an important one, though, and while the Spaniard’s confidence was low, Gallacher found him the perfect fourball partner.

“Seve felt bad for the team,” the three-time skipper explained. “I couldn’t put him with any of the big players in foursomes and fourballs as it was important I kept them together.

“I put him with David Guildford who was probably the straightest hitter in the world at the time, hugely interested. I told Seve you can hit it off-line and it won’t matter as David is down the middle and on the green, and Seve can just come in and help him and that’s exactly how it panned out.

“They got a victory and an important point. David Guildford was the perfect guy [for Seve].”

Come Saturday night and Gallacher chose to throw Ballesteros out first in the singles to lead from the front. “He took a bit of convincing to play number one,” said the captain.

Gallacher however was soon able to tap into the infamous Spanish fire within the European stalwart. “When I told him it was because he was such a leader, and that game one does not have a big baring and this should help with the way you are playing, he agreed.”

While Ballesteros did not win his point, the plan Gallacher had put in place was already beginning to take shape. The Scot gambled on his US counterpart Lanny Wadkins going top-heavy in the singles to get the job done early, and Gallacher was proven right.

Soon enough, the Oak Hill scoreboard began to turn blue. “The whole thing fell into place,” said Gallacher.

“I knew their best players would not be at 11 or 12 as I knew Lanny Wadkins would go for the jugular and win early on. I had the experience to know that. You can be wrong, but it was a calculated thought. The way it turned out was how we wanted.”

When Philip Walton’s putt dropped to defeat Jay Haas, Gallacher was finally able to taste what it was like to win a Ryder Cup as captain, further cementing his legacy as a stalwart of European golf.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.