How far?! - English ace clocks up truly humungous drive

It’s been quite a week for English pro Callum Tarren.



Just days after he made his major debut in the US Open at Pebble Beach, the 28-year-old went straight to the Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour (until this week, the Web.com Tour) where he launched one of the biggest drives of the season.

A pictured shared by the tour’s social media team showed that Tarren had launched on 391 yards – 60 yards further than his closest challenger, Matt Harmon.



• Tearful Wie admits her career is in jeopardy



Tarren, from Darlington, has taken a circuitous route towards getting onto the PGA Tour. After graduating from Radford University in the US in 2014, he returned to the north-east of England where turned pro and held down a variety of different jobs to try and fund his dream of becoming a tour pro.

• Mickelson conceding defeat in US Open quest

• Golfer disqualified... after running out of balls

After missing out on a European Tour card in 2017, he headed east to play on the PGA Tour Series-China last year. He managed three runner-up finished and nine top tens in 14 starts to win the Order of Merit and qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.



• Reality bites for US Open golfer



So far this season, Tarren has played made 15 starts on the PGA Tour’s second tier, with a best finish of T12 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.

If he keeps launching drives of the size he managed in round one of the Wichita Open, it surely won’t be long before he’s playing at the highest level.