Golf News

Justin Thomas did something ridiculous on the PGA Tour this season

By bunkered.co.uk02 September, 2019
Justin Thomas long driving WGC-Mexico Championship world golf championships WGC Club de Golf Chapultepec PGA Tour Driving
Justin Thomas Smiles

He might only stand 5’10” tall and tip the scales at 73kg but don’t let Justin Thomas’ diminutive stature fool you – there’s an immensely big-hitter hiding in there.

Want proof? How about the fact that the 26-year-old from Louisville recorded the longest drive on the PGA Tour in the season that has just ended?

Playing in the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, the former US PGA champion launched his drive at the tenth hole a whopping 457 yards.

That’s the equivalent of 34 double-decker buses parked nose-to-tail and is longer than 13 of the holes on the Old Course at St Andrews.

It was also the longest drive recorded on the PGA since Dustin Johnson’s tee shot at the seventh in the final round of the 2011 Deutsche Bank. Thomas’ fellow American hit that particular shot a mind-boggling 465 yards.

WATCH - HOW TO HIT LONGER DRIVES

The second longest drive on the PGA Tour this season belonged to Bubba Watson, whose tee Shot at the second during round two of the US Open came up just two yards short of Thomas’ effort – though it’s worth bearing in mind that the WGC-Mexico Championship was played at Chapultepec in Mexico City… 2,250 metres above sea level.

The effect of the altitude in that event is reflected by ten of the 20 longest drives of the season coming there.

Still, that will be of little concern to Thomas, who has topped this particular category for the second time in four years.

Golf News

One of world’s most famous men set for Dunhill Links
Get rewarded for playing lots of golf
A peek inside issue 174 of bunkered
Jack Nicklaus hits out over major changes
Rory McIlroy reveals biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

