search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHOW FAR?! - Watch DJ launch outrageous left-handed drive

Golf News

HOW FAR?! - Watch DJ launch outrageous left-handed drive

By bunkered.co.uk21 March, 2020
Dustin Johnson Leftie TaylorMade Driving Driving Distance PGA Tour Rickie Fowler Justin Thomas
Dj Left Handed

Everybody who pays attention to the PGA Tour knows that Dustin Johnson is one of the biggest-hitters in the game.

The former US Open champion ranked fourth in Driving Distance on the circuit last year, averaging an incredible 312 yards. His longest tee shot so far this season travelled 393 yards during the WGC-Mexico Championship. 

As it turns out, he's almost as useful with his left hand as he is with his right. 

In a clip posted to the TaylorMade YouTube channel, Johnson, 35, is seen taking a swing with his 'weaker' hand... with remarkable results. 

• CONFIRMED! New date for year's first major!

• 5 simple ways to stay safe on the course

• The very best of golf on Netflix

Check out the footage:

That's right - 311 yards!

Meanwhile, Johnson's Ryder Cup teammates Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler having been using their coronavirus-enforced downtime to have a bit of fun on the course this past week. 

• Edinburgh course offering FREE tee times!

• 10 great golf books for self-isolating with 

One of their most recent games at Michael Jordan's golf course, The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, saw them decide to play 18 holes left-handed. 

In case you're wondering, Rickie won by seven - his 91 beating JT's 101. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Leftie

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Driving

Related Articles - Driving Distance

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
play button
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
Cobra
play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Wallace reveals regret over caddie incident
Top Scottish club "might not survive" corona crisis
School of Golf: History (Lesson 3)
Coronavirus: Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?
Report: 2020 Olympic Games to be CALLED OFF

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow