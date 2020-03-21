HOW FAR?! - Watch DJ launch outrageous left-handed drive

Everybody who pays attention to the PGA Tour knows that Dustin Johnson is one of the biggest-hitters in the game.

The former US Open champion ranked fourth in Driving Distance on the circuit last year, averaging an incredible 312 yards. His longest tee shot so far this season travelled 393 yards during the WGC-Mexico Championship.

As it turns out, he's almost as useful with his left hand as he is with his right.

In a clip posted to the TaylorMade YouTube channel, Johnson, 35, is seen taking a swing with his 'weaker' hand... with remarkable results.

Check out the footage:

That's right - 311 yards!

Meanwhile, Johnson's Ryder Cup teammates Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler having been using their coronavirus-enforced downtime to have a bit of fun on the course this past week.

One of their most recent games at Michael Jordan's golf course, The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, saw them decide to play 18 holes left-handed.

In case you're wondering, Rickie won by seven - his 91 beating JT's 101.