search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHow good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…

Golf News

How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…

By Michael McEwan24 July, 2019
Brooks Koepka Major Championships The Masters US Open US PGA Championship The Open Dustin Johnson Xander Schauffele Twitter
Brooks Koepka

If you are in any doubt whatsoever as to just how utterly dominant Brooks Koepka is in the events that really matter, this ridiculous bit of info should sort you out.

The current world No.1 still flies under the radar more weeks than not – much to his annoyance – but if he continues to play in the majors like he has this year, that won’t be the case much longer.

As well as successfully defending his US PGA Championship title at Bethpage in May, Koepka also finished runner-up at the Masters and US Open, before finishing in a tie for fourth in last week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

• WATCH - Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

• Rumours: Tiger and Rory to play money match

Only five players finished ahead of him in golf’s ‘Big Four’ this year.

Or, to put it another way…

The five players to finish ahead of him? Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau.

• Koepka blasts Holmes over slow play

• Shane-sational Lowry wins The Open

Arguably even more impressive is Koepka’s scoring. He was a combined 36-under-par for the four majors this year. His closest challengers? Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele on 14-under… 22 shots further back.

Yeah. He’s pretty damn good.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM!

Insta Promo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Xander Schauffele

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend
Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball
BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports Golf criticism
TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule
Gareth Bale plays golf as teammates prepare for new season

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow