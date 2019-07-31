How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…

If you are in any doubt whatsoever as to just how utterly dominant Brooks Koepka is in the events that really matter, this ridiculous bit of info should sort you out.

The current world No.1 still flies under the radar more weeks than not – much to his annoyance – but if he continues to play in the majors like he has this year, that won’t be the case much longer.

As well as successfully defending his US PGA Championship title at Bethpage in May, Koepka also finished runner-up at the Masters and US Open, before finishing in a tie for fourth in last week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

• WATCH - Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

• Rumours: Tiger and Rory to play money match



Only five players finished ahead of him in golf’s ‘Big Four’ this year.

Or, to put it another way…

Brooks Koepka faced 551 golfers in the four majors this year. He beat or tied 546 of them (99.1%). Pretty incredible. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 21, 2019

The five players to finish ahead of him? Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau.

• Koepka blasts Holmes over slow play

• Shane-sational Lowry wins The Open

Arguably even more impressive is Koepka’s scoring. He was a combined 36-under-par for the four majors this year. His closest challengers? Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele on 14-under… 22 shots further back.

Yeah. He’s pretty damn good.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM!

