The Ryder Cup is nearly here. But before the players tee it up at Bethpage Black next week, we have one question. How hard is it?

Luckily, Hard Rock Bet has an answer…

The online site has ranked the toughest golf courses in the history of the Ryder Cup, and it turns out that the host of this year’s match – the 45th – is pretty difficult.

It’s not the hardest, however. The winner of that award goes to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, in South Carolina. For context, courses were ranked based on their rating, average rainfall and windspeeds, course length and slope rating.

Kiawah Island provided a total score of 89.42 (out of 100), making it significantly more difficult than the runner-up: Whistling Straits. It’s 82.91 score was enough for second place, while the one we’ve all come for was third.

That’s right, according to the report, the Black Course at the public Bethpage State Park, on Long Island, is the third most difficult Ryder Cup course of all time.

Of the layout, it said: “Home of the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black completes the podium with a final score of 79.21 out of 100.

“Measuring 7,486 yards, this course isn’t the longest in Ryder Cup history but it’s one of the steepest, with a slope rating of 155. Add to that moderate weather conditions and you have one of the hardest courses ever to feature in a Ryder Cup.”

The challenge of Bethpage Black is certain to play a part in determining next week’s winner. How tough, remains to be seen, but we can look back to previous hosting’s of majors for a better idea.

Bethpage most recently welcomed the PGA Championship in 2019, when Brooks Koepka won with a final score of eight-under. That is the joint-third highest winning score in over 15 years.

Meanwhile, two US Opens were contested at the venue in 2009 and 2002. Winning scores those weeks were –4 and –3, respectively.

When it comes to the top ten hardest Ryder Cup courses in history, well, there was plenty of red, white and blue on the board. In fact, all but one are in the United States.

Royal Lytham & St Annes, in England, ranked eighth with a score of 70.26. The next on the list is Marco Simone, the 2023 host in Rome, which ranked 18th.