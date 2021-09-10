search
How is Tiger Woods? Steve Stricker provides update

Golf News

How is Tiger Woods? Steve Stricker provides update

By Michael McEwan09 September, 2021
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Ryder Cup Steve Stricker Tour News
How Is Tiger Woods

Steve Stricker rounded out his 12-man US Ryder Cup team with six picks yesterday - but, arguably, the biggest announcement he made was a very encouraging update on Tiger Woods' health.

The 15-time major champion has been sidelined since February after sustaining serious leg injuries in a horror car crash just outside Los Angeles.

Ever since, there have been conflicting reports over the status of the 45-year-old former world No.1, not to mention lots of speculation over whether or not he will play again.

• Reed appears to be unhappy at Ryder Cup snub

• US Ryder Cup team completed with wild cards

There had been some suggestions that he might assist Stricker at Whistling Straits for this month's COVID-delayed Ryder Cup but, whilst that won't happen, the US skipper did provide a positive update on Woods' current condition.

"I've talked to Tiger a lot," Stricker told Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson on SiriusXM's 'Inside the Ropes' show. "He's a part of this Ryder Cup family.

"He won't be able to be a captain's assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well. He's progressing, he's doing well, things are moving in the right direction."

• R&A announces Open's return to Royal Portrush

• QUIZ: Name Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates

Woods was travelling on his own early in the morning on the outskirts of LA when he lost control of his car, reportedly at more than 70 miles per hour. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree, with Woods sustaining open fractures in the upper and lower portions of his right leg, as well as additional injuries to his foot and ankle which required screws and pins to be inserted.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner made his most recent appearance on the golf course last December when he teamed-up with son Charlie to play in the PNC Championship. His most recent competitive appearance was The Masters in November 2020.

