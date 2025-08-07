Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Joaquin Niemann may have won five LIV Golf tournaments so far this season, but he still has work to do to become individual champion.

The Chilean has been a cut above the rest in 2025, having won almost half of the events on the breakaway league’s schedule.

His last came at JCB Golf and Country Club last month, where he added the UK title to his wins in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City and Virginia.

This has left him sitting at the top of the individual standings for the majority of the year, and in prime position to swoop the season-ending $18 million bonus.

For all of his dominance though, Niemann is not home and dry yet.

• Opinion: “Rory McIlroy has every right to skip $20m event”

• Jon Rahm proposes LIV Golf change in bid for world ranking points

Like 2024, he still has Jon Rahm peering over his shoulder, who despite not winning in 2025, still has the chance to overtake Niemann late on.

Rahm is no stranger to bursting from the chasing pack, having done exactly that 12 months ago.

Niemann found himself in pole position to win the prize in 2024, but victory in Chicago at the final event of the season saw Rahm crowned individual champion.

The league are back at Bolingbrook one tournament earlier this campaign, with the regular season ending with a first trip to Indianapolis next week.

Niemann can wrap up the title a week early on Sunday by earning just 2.37 points more than Rahm. There is however a plausible situation where the Spaniard heads into the final event as the man on top.

Rahm needs to clinch victory in Chicago this week, and hope Niemann finishes outside the top 18 to take pole position heading to Indianapolis.

While he is yet to win in 2025, nobody has knocked on the door more than Rahm, who has finished no worse than tied-11th in his 11 starts.

• Masters champ urges Open officials to make radical St Andrews change

• DP World Tour unveils new rollover prize fund initiative

Despite his consistency, even Rahm himself can not believe he still has a chance of defending his season-long individual crown.

Asked if he was surprised that he was in the title race, the Legion XIII captain simply replied: “Yes.

“I think it was after Valderrama when finishing second and he didn’t have a great week that week, when I looked and I was only 16 points back.

“It was just kind of one of those moments where math wasn’t mathing very well. But I guess afterwards where somebody told me, I think it was yesterday, actually the weeks he hasn’t won, he hasn’t had his best stuff and hasn’t added a lot of points.

“So that’s where keeping my consistency, I’ve had a chance to stay somewhat close.”

Niemann admitted he too was a ‘little bit’ surprised that he could still be caught having won five times.

This led to the Torque GC captain questioning whether more points should be offered out for winning amid his 2025 dominance.

“I feel like it’s just the way the point system is right now,” Niemann said this week. “I feel like they probably should have more points into winning.

“That would be awesome in my way. But it could be the other way next year, which I’m probably not going to win, I don’t know, and I can still have a chance to win on the last two tournaments, I will take that.

“It all depends. In the situation that I am right now, obviously I would love to see more points for winning, but it’s just the way it’s set up.”

Niemann may well have a point, but for now he will have to make sure his hot form continues in his bid to avoid a repeat of his 2024 near-miss.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.