The 124th US Open will go down as a memorable one for LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau became the first player from the Saudi-backed startup to win a major championship since its inauguration in 2022.

By overcoming Rory McIlroy, the 30-year-old won his second US Open title following a T6 finish at the Masters and a runners-up effort at the PGA Championship.

Eight of the 12 LIV golfers teeing it up at Pinehurst No.2 made the cut, with DeChambeau one of two to crack the top 20.

Greg Norman’s league was without representation from 2022 US Open champion Jon Rahm after he withdrew on the eve of the championship through injury.

Here’s how his dozen charges got on…

LIV Golf at the 2024 US Open

Bryson DeChambeau: Winner, -6

Not much else needs to be said other than that bunker shot on 18. It was worthy of being crowned a two-time winner of his national championship. Read more about it here.

Sergio Garcia: T12, +1

Few would have had Garcia as the closest challenger to the eventual winner, but Garcia – lifted by no rounds over 71 – enjoyed a remarkable week.

After his final qualifying heartbreak, the Spaniard only got into the field on tournament week Monday and was just one shot off sealing his return to the US Open next year.

Tyrrell Hatton: T26, +6

The fiery Englishman was well in control of his emotions in North Carolina, and it got him into contention.

After spilling on how much he’s been fined over the years, Hatton was under par heading into the final round. Less said about his Sunday 77 the better.

Brooks Koepka: T26, +6

The five-time major champ had a share of the early lead on Thursday after a fast start but faltered on Friday and was always playing catch-up.

Cameron Smith: T32, +7

It feels like the only glimpse we caught of Smith was when he spoke chipping with Johnson Wagner during a pre-tournament practice round. His booze-inspired periodic table polo was cool, though.

David Puig: 55, +11

Many had high hopes for the young Spanish star, as he looked to continue his progression through a successful season. It wasn’t to be in the end on his second US Open start, but he’ll be back in major championship action at Royal Troon next month.

Martin Kaymer: T64, +13

In the buildup, Kaymer – the winner of the US Open the last time it visited Pinehurst No.2 ten years ago – talked up his chances of winning another major championship.

He was going along nicely before progressing to the weekend but a 77 on Saturday meant the German had nothing to play for on Sunday.

Deam Burmester: 69, +15

The South African would have quietly fancied his chances after a T12 finish at the PGA Championship, but after making the cut on the number he suffered a tough weekend. Still, seven of nine made cuts in majors isn’t too shabby.

Missed Cut

Eugenio Chacarra: +8

Dustin Johnson: +9

Adrian Meronk: +12

Phil Mickelson: +15

