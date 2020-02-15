search
How much?! Bubba Watson's watch is ridiculously expensive

Golf News

How much?! Bubba Watson’s watch is ridiculously expensive

By bunkered.co.uk15 February, 2020
Bubba Watson Richard Mille watches PGA Tour Masters Tournament Major Championships
Bubba Watson Watch

With on-course career earnings of almost $45m, it goes without saying that money isn’t much of an object to Bubba Watson these days.

The two-time Masters champion is the 15th highest earner in the history of the PGA Tour, so he can well afford the finer things in life.

The finer things like this extremely limited Richard Mille watch.

Back in 2014, the luxury Swiss brand introduced the RM 38-01 watch, which they made specifically with the left-handed Watson in mind.

Oh yeah, and it costs $825,000.

That’s right – eight-hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars!

Richard Mille Bubba Watson White Ceramic Watch Rm055 Richard Mille Bubba Watson White Ceramic Watch Rm055 2

The hefty price tag is largely due to the technology crammed into the timepiece, not least a sensor on the face is capable of measuring the g-force of Watson’s swing, as well as its white ceramic body.

It also has a curved sapphire crystal on the front and back, which reveal a manual winding movement that almost appears to be suspended in air.

Only 50 of the watches were ever made and, yes, it comes in Masters green, too.

Still, for that amount of cash, you could buy Tiger Woods’ Rolex 68 times over, or 330 fourballs at Pebble Beach. What would you rather have?

