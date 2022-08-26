search
HomeGolf NewsHOW MUCH?! Paige Spiranac's eye-watering social media earnings revealed

Golf News

HOW MUCH?! Paige Spiranac's eye-watering social media earnings revealed

By bunkered.co.uk19 August, 2022
Paige Spiranac Social media Trending women's golf
Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac has been revealed as the most popular golfer on social media – and the amount she makes is absolutely eye-watering.

The American, who enjoyed a stint in the pro ranks before focusing on the internet full time, is estimated to earn $11,000 per sponsored post, more than any other golfer.

• REVEALED: The small print in a LIV contract

• Judge sets date for LIV vs PGA Tour trial

However, even that doesn’t get her anywhere near the top of the table when it comes to the richest sportspeople, according to BonusFinder.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo gets $2 million for every sponsored post on his channels, with Lionel Messi and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson getting $1 million each.

Spiranac has become more of an outspoken figure on social media recently, taking aim at the likes of Phil Mickelson, who she branded “fake”.

She has also signed endorsement deals in the past with the likes of PXG and Shot Scope.

• Norman: Ranking "compromised" without LIV

• Lawyer explains why Reed won't win lawsuit

But the 29-year-old has also opened up in the past on the impact of abuse she has suffered online at the hands of trolls, and revealed her trauma after a nude photo was leaked two years ago.

She also spoke out last week after offering to help a charity by providing golf clubs for children – a gesture which was turned down “because of her cleavage”.

