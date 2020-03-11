How Rory McIlroy can make golf history this week

Rory McIlroy is unquestionably the most on-form player in the world right now.



Just look at his results on the PGA Tour this season: 3rd, 1st, T-3rd, T-5th, 5th, T-5th.

It’s not for nothing that he’s the current world No.1

So, if anybody is perfectly placed to make history at The PLAYERS Championship this week, it’s him.

That’s precisely what the 30-year-old will do if he successfully defends the title he won last year.



Nobody in the 47-year history of The PLAYERS has won the event in back-to-back years.

Not Jack, not Tiger, not Phil. Nobody.



In actual fact, only six players have won the TPC Sawgrass event more than once.

So, there’s a lot more at stake this week than a record prize fund of $15m – and that’s something that Rory is acutely aware of.



“I don't think you ever need an extra motivation when you come to this golf tournament but to be the first one to defend here would be very cool,” he said.

“This course can play so differently day-to-day, depending on wind direction, conditions. You know, it is such a cliché here, but it really doesn't suit any one style of play or any one type of player.

“I'm sure there have been people in the past that have had opportunities to maybe defend and finished well up there, but I don't know, I'd love to give myself a chance.



"If I can keep playing the way I've been playing and get myself into contention on Sunday, it would be something extra to play for, which would be pretty cool.”