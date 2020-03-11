search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHow Rory McIlroy can make golf history this week

Golf News

How Rory McIlroy can make golf history this week

By Michael McEwan11 March, 2020
Rory McIlroy The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour world No.1 Rory Tracker
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy is unquestionably the most on-form player in the world right now.

Just look at his results on the PGA Tour this season: 3rd, 1st, T-3rd, T-5th, 5th, T-5th.

It’s not for nothing that he’s the current world No.1 

So, if anybody is perfectly placed to make history at The PLAYERS Championship this week, it’s him.

That’s precisely what the 30-year-old will do if he successfully defends the title he won last year.

• "It's aggravating" - What's bothering Rory?

• Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted

Nobody in the 47-year history of The PLAYERS has won the event in back-to-back years.

Not Jack, not Tiger, not Phil. Nobody.

• Sponsors drop pro over homophobic post

In actual fact, only six players have won the TPC Sawgrass event more than once.

So, there’s a lot more at stake this week than a record prize fund of $15m – and that’s something that Rory is acutely aware of.

WATCH - BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS - EP.2

“I don't think you ever need an extra motivation when you come to this golf tournament but to be the first one to defend here would be very cool,” he said.

“This course can play so differently day-to-day, depending on wind direction, conditions. You know, it is such a cliché here, but it really doesn't suit any one style of play or any one type of player.

• RIFE Golf launches new shoe range

• Scots club decides to discontinue membership

“I'm sure there have been people in the past that have had opportunities to maybe defend and finished well up there, but I don't know, I'd love to give myself a chance.

"If I can keep playing the way I've been playing and get myself into contention on Sunday, it would be something extra to play for, which would be pretty cool.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
play button
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
Bob Vokey
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
Bob Vokey
play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Official: Masters Tournament POSTPONED
PGA Tour confirms pros WILL be paid despite PLAYERS cancellation
CANCELLED! - Upcoming PGA Tour and LPGA events called off
"Sign my shovel!" - Fan 'ejected' for heckling Reed at Sawgrass
PGA Tour announces ban on fans at upcoming events

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow