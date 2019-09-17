search
How Team USA are getting over their Solheim heartache

Golf News

How Team USA are getting over their Solheim heartache

By Ryan Crombie17 September, 2019
It was a gut-wrenching finale to the 2019 Solheim Cup for Team USA as Suzann Pettersen holed the decisive putt that saw Team Europe regain the trophy by the tightest of margins.

With victory in their grasp the American’s needed just half a point from the final three matches out on the course after Megan Khang battled back to share the spoils against Charley Hull. However, Europe hoovered up all of the remaining points to win the trophy, leaving Team USA down and out.

After a chastening 24 hours, some of the American team have taken to Scotland’s greatest golf courses to get over their Solheim Cup heartache.

Marina Alex, the American who lost out to Pettersen on the last hole, posted this image to social media of her afternoon at Carnoustie Golf Links. There's not a much better way to resolve a Solheim Cup hangover...

Elsewhere, Team USA’s vice captain, Nancy Lopez, took the short trip from Gleneagles to St. Andrews to play the famous Old Course and admitted that playing was much easier than watching on from the sidelines.

Despite the close defeat endured, Team USA have been magnanimous in defeat with almost all taking to social media to congratulate the success of the event.

Thank you so much to everyone involved who made the @solheimcup2019 possible! Gleneagles was an incredible host venue, and it shone bright even in the craziest of conditions. To all the fans who create the indescribable atmosphere on the course - both our US fans who traveled to support us and the European fans who were loud and proud - you are awesome!! To all of the volunteers and sponsors, thank you for supporting the greatest event in women’s golf. To @juliinkster and our assistant captains - it is such an honor to play for you again and thank you for your leadership, inspiration and belief in me. To my teammates - congrats on your incredible performances this week, so proud to be on this team with you and thanks for all the wonderful memories. Huge thank you to the staff behind Team USA who have spent years making sure everything would be just perfect for us this week. Thanks @solheimcupeuro for a great week of exciting competition and a great showcase of what our organizations are all about. The most important thank you goes to the Solheim Family, for without their vision, passion, and support of women’s golf, the Solheim Cup would not exist. Goal set - Toledo 2021! ❤️🇺🇸❤️

