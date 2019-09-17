How Team USA are getting over their Solheim heartache

It was a gut-wrenching finale to the 2019 Solheim Cup for Team USA as Suzann Pettersen holed the decisive putt that saw Team Europe regain the trophy by the tightest of margins.



With victory in their grasp the American’s needed just half a point from the final three matches out on the course after Megan Khang battled back to share the spoils against Charley Hull. However, Europe hoovered up all of the remaining points to win the trophy, leaving Team USA down and out.

After a chastening 24 hours, some of the American team have taken to Scotland’s greatest golf courses to get over their Solheim Cup heartache.



Marina Alex, the American who lost out to Pettersen on the last hole, posted this image to social media of her afternoon at Carnoustie Golf Links. There's not a much better way to resolve a Solheim Cup hangover...

Elsewhere, Team USA’s vice captain, Nancy Lopez, took the short trip from Gleneagles to St. Andrews to play the famous Old Course and admitted that playing was much easier than watching on from the sidelines.

After a great week at Gleneagles and Solheim, I get to play some golf in St. Andrews with my husband Ed!! Here we are at the Old Course just walking around on a beautiful day. I am so emotionally tired. It is easier to play this game than watch your awesome team play!! pic.twitter.com/STaL6jttyg — NancyLopezWGHoF (@NancyLopezWGHo1) September 16, 2019

Despite the close defeat endured, Team USA have been magnanimous in defeat with almost all taking to social media to congratulate the success of the event.

This is what golf is about! Win, lose, draw... I’m proud to be a part of this moment ❤️ this @2019solheimcup represented everything great about the game! pic.twitter.com/frPT7aSCYa — Marina Alex (@Marina_Deee) September 16, 2019

“I told them the sun was going to come out tomorrow and this was great for women’s golf.”



What US Captain Juli Inkster told her team after they were defeated in #SolheimCup2019pic.twitter.com/bc04PifMiP — LPGA (@LPGA) September 15, 2019