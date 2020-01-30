How the teams would look if the Ryder Cup was played today

There are just under eight months to go until the 2020 Ryder Cup tees off at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

But what if it was taking place this week?

We’ve had a quick look at how both times are shaping up, with qualifying for both sides already well underway.

Padraig Harrington’s European team will comprise the top four players from the ‘European Points’ list and the next five players, not already qualified, from the ‘World Points’ list. The Irishman will then complete his side with three picks of his own.

For Steve Stricker’s US team, there is only one list, from which the top eight players will qualify automatically. The American captain will have four picks to finalise his side.

