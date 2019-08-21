How this week’s FedEx Cup finale works

The 2018/19 PGA Tour season comes to an end this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake.



But it’s far from your typical golf event.

Comprising the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup standings, the tournament has a unique format that has raised plenty of eyebrows.

Here’s a brief explainer…

How it works

The championship will be played over four rounds of strokeplay golf. So far, so normal.

However, every player in the field will begin with a pre-determined score based on where they currently sit in the FedEx Cup standings.



• Outrage as council votes to close Scots course



• European Tour takes action on slow play

• Season ends prematurely for Tiger Woods

Justin Thomas, whose victory in the BMW Championship at the weekend saw him overtake Brooks Koepka in the top spot, will start the tournament on ten-under-par.



The second ranked player, Patrick Cantlay, starts on eight-under. The extent of the head-start continues to decrease on a sliding scale all the way down to a group of players, ranked between 26th and 30th, who start the tournament on level-par.



FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!

Here’s a full breakdown of how every player will start the tournament.

-10 – Justin Thomas

-8 – Patrick Cantlay

-7 – Brooks Koepka

-6 – Patrick Reed

-5 – Rory McIlroy

-4 – Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer

-3 – Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

-2 – Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner

-1 – Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, Sung-jae Im, Chez Reavie

E – Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak



• Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split

• 'Disrespectful' - What is Poulter unhappy about?

Why has the tour done this?

The PGA Tour felt that, in recent years, the status of the FedEx Cup itself had been somewhat diminished by the fact that the winner of the Tour Championship didn’t necessarily win the ‘big’ prize.

In each of the last two seasons, for example, the winner of the Tour Championship hasn’t topped the FedEx Cup, which has created some confusion and, in the opinion of some, undermined the season-long competition.

With the changes it has introduced, the player who wins the Tour Championship is guaranteed to win the FedEx Cup, too.



VIDEO LESSON - HOW TO HIT A MUD BALL



The down side

In its attempt to manufacture a grandstand finish, the tour has potentially undermined the rest of its schedule.

For example, Rory McIlroy has had two wins and 13 top-10 finishes in 16 PGA Tour events this year. Abraham Ancer, by comparison, has had zero wins, two top-10s and missed cuts. Yet McIlroy has just a one-shot advantage over him in the FedEx finale.



• Phil takes aim at Luke in weird Twitter spat



How much money is up for grabs?

The FedEx Cup purse has been increased this year from $35m to $60m – $15million of which will go to the winner. Here’s a breakdown of who gets what…

1st - $15m

2nd - $5m

3rd - $4m

4th - $3m

5th - $2.5m

6th - $1.9m

7th - $1.3m

8th - $1.1m

9th - $950,000

10th - $830,000

11th - $750,000

12th - $705,000

13th - $660,000

14th - $620,000

15th - $595,000

16th - $570,000

17th - $550,000

18th - $535,000

19th - $520,000

20th - $505,000

21st - $490,000

22nd - $478,000

23rd - $466,000

24th - $456,000

25th - $445,000

26th - $435,000

27th - $425,000

28th - $415,000

29th - $405,000

30th - $395,000

Interestingly, a top-5 finish this week is worth more money than winning ANY other tournament on the 2018/19 PGA Tour schedule.