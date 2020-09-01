search
How to become a better golfer in just four months

Lessons

How to become a better golfer in just four months

By bunkered.co.uk25 August, 2020
Epic Mission Callaway Callaway Golf Steve Johnston Peebles Golf Club Callaway Epic Flash Golf Lessons Video

If you've been struggling to find your best form in recent months, you might be wondering how to get your game back on track.

Our Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf should provide you with the tools you need to shoot lower scores.

The comprehensive series is packed with some great pieces of advice and tuition that will leave you better equipped to improve your game.

• WATCH - MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

The Epic Mission was an ambitious challenge to four golfers to improve their respective games over the course of just four short months with the help of PGA Professional Steve Johnston and the best Callaway Golf equipment available.

Epic Mission 1

Combining the right gear with Steve’s excellent tuition meant that Allan, Darren, Gordon and Ross all achieved their missions. Each one saw their handicap come down by at least two shots and achieved the individual goals they laid out at the beginning of the process.

Another huge improvement came in the form of driving distance. Using the Callaway Epic Flash drivers and Steve’s big hitting tips they increased their driving distance by a combined 96 yards.

• WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max

But it wasn’t simply about shooting lower scores and hitting longer drives.

No, each of them improved their iron play and started to hit more greens, sharpened up their short games, began holing more putts and finessed their course management skills.

• HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)

You can check out every episode by clicking the by heading over to the bunkered YouTube channel or by clicking here.

Trust us, you’re bound to come away with some handy tips that will improve your golf game.

