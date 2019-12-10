search
Golf News

How to earn Fantasy Golf points at the Presidents Cup

By bunkered.co.uk10 December, 2019
Fg Winter League Presidents Cup Bonus

With golf's main tours downing tools to make way for the Presidents Cup this week, you could be forgiven for thinking that there’s no way for you to earn bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League points this week.

Wrong!

To celebrate the 13th edition of the biennial match taking place at Royal Melbourne this week, we’re giving every Fantasy Golf manager the opportunity to bag an extra 150 points for their team.

It’s ridiculously simple.

Log-on to your Fantasy Golf team homepage at www.bunkered.co.uk/winter-fantasy-golf.

Near the top of the page, you will see a section that says 'BONUS Win points at the Presidents Cup. Follow the on-screen instructions from there

All you have to do is predict which one of the three outcomes you think will happen this weekend:

• An American win
• An Internationals win
• A tied match

Simply select and submit your prediction. If it comes in, we’ll add 50 extra points to your team’s score.

>> PLAY BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE

On the next page, you'll be asked to predict the correct winning score. If you get that right, we'll give you an extra 100 points.

It really is that easy.

You have until 9pm on Wednesday to make your prediction and there will be no option to change it once the match has got underway. Please note there will also be no Friday transfer window this week).

An extra 150 points could make a huge difference come the end of the Winter League season, so log-on now to make your prediction.

NOTE: Because of the nature of this week's event, there will be NO Friday Transfer Window this week.

Not yet registered? No problem! You've only missed one week so sign up for FREE right now here.

Good luck!

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

