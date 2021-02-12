search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHow to escape greenside bunkers

Lessons

How to escape greenside bunkers

By Andrew Jowett12 February, 2021
Andrew Jowett Bunker Play Short Game Golf Lessons Golf drills Golf Tips
Andrew Jowett

Forever dropping shots by not being able to effectively get out of greenside bunkers?

Here’s some of the things you need to start doing – and other things that you must avoid.

DOs

1. If you get your set-up correct, and focus on a simple thought, it’s like any other shot. Take care of your set-up. If your feet are shuffled into the sand, then you need to understand why you shuffle your feet into the sand - to offer an uneven surface and to lower yourself beneath the level of the ball.

• Execute the perfect punch shot

• Simple drill for extra power

2. If you open the clubface, you have to open your stance. Be aware that you want your body and clubface to match up. After that, keep your weight favouring the left side to help hold you in position and provide stability.

3. Give 100% commitment and complete your finish. Spin comes from speed, so you need an element of clubhead speed to get the spin on the ball and the height you need to get it out. Get your chest turning to, if not beyond, the target as you rotate.

DON'Ts

1. No good comes from trying to help the ball up. I see a lot of people rocking back into their right side and trying to flick at it. That’s guarantees failure because your club will bottom out early. Do that, and you’ll take too much sand or knife it into the face.

2. Golf pros have a lot to answer for when it comes to that tip of hitting ‘two inches before the ball’. It’s an old wives tale. Yes, technique changes for each individual. If you understand how a bunker shot works - see above -– you don’t need to follow this tip.

• 3 key steps to holing more putts

• 3 of golf's teaching myths

3. Prioritise your goal, and that’s to get out… so don’t put the flag as your first goal. At times, tour pros will learn to take their medicine. Don’t overstretch yourself.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Andrew Jowett

Related Articles - Bunker Play

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - Golf drills

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

University of Utah unveils new golf academy – and it’s AMAZING!
LET announce record-breaking 2021 schedule
Scots pro puts "unique" irons under the hammer
R&A unveils plans for new-look Glasgow golf facility
"Ludicrous" - Bryson DeChambeau’s coach blasts rollback proposals

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow