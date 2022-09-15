search
Golf News

How to get tickets for the 2023 Ryder Cup

By Jamie Hall12 September, 2022
Fancy heading to Rome to watch the greatest show in golf?

Next year’s Ryder Cup is being held in the Eternal City and marks the biennial contest’s return to European soil.

Team Europe are hoping for more success this time round after being on the receiving end of a chastening 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Despite that record loss, fans are as keen as ever to take in the action, which takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from September 29 until October 1 next year.

Here’s how you can join them...

Weekly tickets and briefs for the grandstand and terrace on tournament days have already sold out.

However, the ballot for day tickets opens today (September 12) at 2pm. No closing date has yet been specified.

Prices start from €50 on Tuesday, rising to €250 on Friday and Saturday when the action gets under way.

Given the high demand expected, Ryder Cup chiefs are urging fans to apply for as many days as possible in order to maximise their chances of success.

And the maximum number of tickets per applicant is four, so if you’re planning on going as part of a group, each member should fill out an application.

To enter the ballot, click here.

