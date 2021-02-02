search
How to play a high lob

By Scott Clark29 January, 2021
The inability to play a suitable shot when you find yourself in trouble can regularly be the downfall of posting a good score.

Whether you find yourself behind a tall tree or a greenside bunker, the high lob is a shot that is definitely worth adding to your arsenal.

Here are three things you should and shouldn’t do when faced with the escape shot.

Do this

1. Assess the shot and work out how much loft you need and how far you need to hit the ball. Get both of those, and work out whether you are up to the task.

2. Manipulate the club for more loft. If I’m going to open up the loft of the club, the shaft actually plays a little flatter, so I’ll impart more knee flex and sit lower down into the shot. Hinge your wrists sooner than normal to get the club up quickly.

3. Maintain the angle of the club on the way down and through. As I go through the ball, I want my hands more around my body, trying to maintain the loft I have created.

Don't do this

1. Don’t try and help the ball up by rolling your wrists and scooping. If you flick at it, you’ll fall back on it.

2. Don’t place it too far back in your stance – keep it forward or centre – and don’t lose your posture when you swing.

3. Don’t play the shot if it’s not sitting properly. You need to get the ball back into play so, from a technical aspect, think about whether you are capable of doing so.

