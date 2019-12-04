search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf Explained: How to play Greensomes

The Stretch

Golf Explained: How to play Greensomes

By bunkered.co.uk01 December, 2019
FYI Greensomes Golf Explained Rules of Golf Golf formats How to play golf Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Two Golfers

Greensomes is a competitive golf format for two-person teams.

It’s very similar to foursomes. The only difference is that both players hit a tee shot. The best tee shot is then selected and alternate shot is played until the completion of the hole.

Note: Whoever’s tee shot is chosen, the other team member will hit the second shot.

Many people consider greensomes to be more fun than Foursomes because everyone gets to hit a tee shot on every hole, rather than deciding which golfer will driveson the even and odd numbered holes.

• Why do golfers shout fore?

How do handicaps work in Greensomes?

To calculate a handicap in Greensomes, the Council of National Golf Unions (CONGU) recommends it should be 0.6 of the lower player’s handicap and 0.4 of the higher player’s. If both handicaps are equal, it should be half the combined total.

So, if Team One’s handicaps are four and eight and Team Two’s six and 11, the amount of shots given to Team Two would be worked out as follows:

Team One: (0.6 x 4) and (0.4 x 8) = 2.4 + 3.2 = 5.6
Team Two: (0.6 x 6) and (0.4 x 11) = 3.6 + 4.4 = 8

The difference is 2.4 so, rounding down, Team One would give Team Two two shots.

Other names for Greensomes

If you haven’t heard of Greensomes before, you may well have heard of some of these other names for the format:

• Scotch Foursomes
• Canadian Foursomes
• Modified Pinehurst
• Foursomes with Select Drive
• Alternate Shot with Select Drive

• How does Stableford work?

What is Gruesomes?

This is a variation of Greensomes and, as you can maybe guess by the name, it makes things a whole lot tougher.

In Gruesomes, the worst drive of the two is used. For an added twist, the opponent can also get to choose which drive is used.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FYI

Related Articles - Golf Explained

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - How to play golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REJECTED! Williamwood GC's property plans turned down
Toptracer launch global range challenge
Paul Lawrie given 2020 Ryder Cup role
Tiger turns down reported $3m to play in Saudi
Phil Mickelson hits out at critics of his Saudi appearance

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow