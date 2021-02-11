search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHow to position your weight better over putts

Lessons

How to position your weight better over putts

By Steve Johnston11 February, 2021
Steve Johnston Putting Basics Short Game green reading Golf Tips Golf drills
Steve Johnston1

Think about your weight placement on putts – it’ll give you a more consistent and reliable putting stroke.

The thing to remember about putting is that it’s quite a short move, so you need to get it right. Here’s how I break down my weight distribution on the following putts. 

• Rory's power moves

• Love your putter

Don’t worry about the specific numbers, as such. Once you practice this, it will eventually ingrain itself in your memory and you’ll do it without thinking. This is just a guide to get you going.

Straight & right-to-left putts

55% on left side 45% on right side

Left-to-right putts

65% on left side 35% on right side

Steve Johnston

The idea is to start with those percentages and maintain them throughout the stroke. Remember, you don’t want to add more weight to the left side of your body as you putt.

You want to start with that specified weight on your left-hand side – or as close to it – and maintain that weight throughout your stroke.

On a typical left-to-right putt, once you start the motion there’s more chance of falling back and leaving the face open – so by starting with more weight on the left you naturally lean more into the slope.

That’s why I always think of having 65% weight on the left-hand side to start the ball more on that borrow. Most amateurs won’t even think about it and won’t understand that your weight needs to be a bit further forward.

• Don't stay rooted on chip shots

• Coat hanger putting drill

Most will have just an even distribution – or what they think is even – but they actually impart a lot of leg movement, which puts a lot of weight onto the right foot. When that happens, you lean back and leave the face open. Small movements in putting can have massive consequences.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Steve Johnston

Related Articles - Putting

Related Articles - Basics

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - green reading

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Related Articles - Golf drills

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A unveils plans for new-look Glasgow golf facility
Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions
Tour pro explains reason for weak Pebble Beach field
US PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders
'Defeated' Scottish golf course plans to be resurrected

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow