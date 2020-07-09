search
How to tell what year your Titleist Pro V1 is from

The Stretch

How to tell what year your Titleist Pro V1 is from

By bunkered.co.uk08 July, 2020
Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Pro V1x Titleist balls Titleist Golf balls Equipment Golf Explained
Titleist Pro V1 Main1

We’ve all been there. 

You go searching in the rough for your ball only to re-emerge from the thick stuff having chanced upon an abandoned Titleist Pro V1 instead.

For most club golfers, it’s the equivalent of striking oil, so beloved and highly regarded these particular balls are.

But how do you know what year your new discovery is from? As it turns out, there’s a really simple way to check.

Ever since the launch of the original Titleist Pro V1 in 2000, there have been various new iterations of the ball launched at regular, two-year intervals.

You can instantly identify which year yours is from by looking at the side-stamp. Each new ball version of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x comes with a freshly designed side-stamp. Equipment standards dictate that every new ball listed on the USGA/R&A ‘Conforming Golf Ball’ list features a new, unique sidestamp that complies with specific design rules.

Over the next few pages, we’ll run you through each one so you can establish just how rare and collectable your new find really is. Hit the NEXT button below to get started.    

