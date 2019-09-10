search
Win bunkered Fantasy Golf points at the Solheim Cup

Golf News

Win bunkered Fantasy Golf points at the Solheim Cup

By bunkered.co.uk10 September, 2019
Solheim Cup 2019 Solheim Cup bunkered Fantasy Golf LPGA Ladies European Tour women's golf Team USA Team Europe Gleneagles
Fg Solheim Special

It’s Solheim Cup week – and, to celebrate, we’re giving every bunkered Fantasy Golf manager the opportunity to bag an extra 150 points for their team.

It’s so simple.

Log-on to your Fantasy Golf team homepage at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf

Scroll down to where it says 'BONUS Win points at the Solheim Cup' and follow the on-screen instructions from there.

• Where and when to watch the Solheim on TV

• The US team for Gleneagles - IN FULL

All you have to do is predict which one of the three outcomes you think will happen this weekend:

• A European win
• An American win
• A tied match

Simply select and submit your prediction. If it comes in, we’ll add 50 extra points to your team’s score.

On the next page, you'll be asked to predict the correct winning score. If you get that right, we'll give you an extra 100 points.

It really is that easy.

• Lawrie urges fans to turn out for Solheim Cup

• The silver lining for Bob Mac after latest near-miss

You have until 11.59pm on Thursday to make your prediction and there will be no option to change it once the match has got underway.

The Friday transfer window will operate as normal for the two regular events taking place – the KLM Open and A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – but there will be no option to change your Solheim prediction.

An extra 150 points could make a huge difference come the end of the season, which is fast approaching, so log-on now and get guessing.

Good luck!

Golf News

Justin Thomas shares details of cancer scare
Solheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start
Solheim Cup: Kang benched for opening session
“No mercy” – Officials to take zero tolerance approach to Solheim slow play
"We'll step on their necks" - Suzann Pettersen responds to US fighting talk

