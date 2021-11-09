How YOU can be at the 2022 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards...

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards are returning to the calendar early in 2022 – and you can be there to be part of the occasion.

Launched in 2011, the event was sidelined last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organisers have announced that it will return on March 3, 2022, bringing the curtain down on the latest instalment of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

Recognised as the ultimate refection of the very best that Scotland has to offer, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards are particularly coveted because of the way in which they are decided.

No individual or committee chooses who wins. Instead, it’s the votes of you, the Scottish golfing public – widely recognised as the sport’s most knowledgeable audience – that decides the winners.

How can you be there? That’s the particularly cool bit.

Everybody who casts a vote via the awards’ dedicated website – scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk - will go into a prize draw to attend the Gala Dinner and see the awards being dished out.

You and a partner will be put up for the night at the stunning Fairmont St Andrews resort and treated to a fantastic evening’s entertainment, followed by a traditional Scottish breakfast the following morning.

Event organiser Paul Grant explained: “Whilst we were naturally disappointed that the pandemic meant we were unable to stage the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards in 2020, it presented us an opportunity to take a closer look at the event and to find ways to take it to the next level.

“We are hugely excited to be returning in March 2022 and we look forward to shining a light on the very best that Scottish golf has to offer ahead of another exciting new season getting underway.

“I’d encourage everybody to cast a vote for the clubs and facilities that they believe epitomise the highest standards in each of the respective categories in order to help us identify the most deserving winners. If you do, who knows – we might see you there on the night!”

Voting for the 2022 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards is open until December 31, 2022. To place your votes, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk