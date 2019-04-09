How YOU could win $1MILLION this week with DraftKings

How would you like to win $1MILLION this week?

Daft question, right?



That’s exactly what the winner of DraftKings’ latest Masters Millionaire Maker game will pocket.

DraftKings, bunkered’s fantasy sports partner, is putting up a $4MILLION prize fund for the opening men’s major of the season, $1m of which will go straight into the bank account of the person whose six-person team performs best at Augusta National this week.

That’s right - $1m just for picking six names!

This year’s winner will follow in the footsteps of Drew Mathews, who scooped the jackpot last year.

The win capped an unforgettable weekend for Mathews, who also got married the same weekend in Tennessee.

"When I got home, I got the winnings notification and I showed my wife, and we were just so excited," Mathews told the Golf Channel. "It was just a completely surreal dream experience."

That dream could come true for you – yes, YOU – this week.

How to play

Getting involved is easy.

2. Create a FREE DraftKings account (if you don’t already have one).

3. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

4. You will then be given $20 FREE to play with.

5. Choose six players for the Masters Millionaire Maker.

6. Sit back and wait for the players to do their thing at Augusta National.

It really is that straightforward.

Somebody has to win the $1m jackpot. Why not you?

