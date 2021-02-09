Huge blaze devastates popular Scots golf club

Firefighters have spent most of the night tackling a fire at a popular golf club near Edinburgh.

Crews were dispatched to Uphall Golf Club in West Lothian shortly after 1.30am after reports of that the clubhouse was ablaze.

Those reports were subsequently confirmed by the club on its Facebook page this morning.

"We are saddened to advise that there has been a very serious fire at the golf club overnight," read the post.

"Emergency services have been in attendance and as we write this, the main road is closed at Dechmont and Miller’s Bridge. We are not aware of any injuries.

"We do not have any details as to the circumstances and the final extent of the damage, but we will do everything we can to keep you advised as things hopefully become clearer later in the day."

Gutted is an understatement, a place I have spent so much time at, all my summers as a kid everyday and still even to this day So much sentimental things inside gone just like that An absolute awful start to another rotten year @UphallGolfpic.twitter.com/zIqqRC0EqI — Scott Mckinnon (@scottmckinnon51) February 6, 2021

The course will be closed today and both the club and the police have asked for people to stay away from the area.

"This is obviously dreadful news and we will issue a further update at the earliest possible opportunity," added the club.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed that ten appliances had been sent to tackle what was described as a "well-developed fire".



Uphall Golf Club was founded in 1895. Its current clubhouse was built just under a century later.