Huge blaze rips through Machrihanish clubhouse

The clubhouse at Machrihanish Golf Club has been "gutted" by fire.

Footage that has been widely shared on social media appears to show the building ablaze.

Local media outlets and eyewitnesses have reported that fire crews rushed to the scene around lunchtime today.

The early reports are that there are no casualties.

bunkered.co.uk understands, however, that the club steward has lost his home. A concerned member told us that he lived in a flat above the clubhouse.

"I'm shocked," said our eyewitness who didn't wish to be named. "No-one has been injured thankfully but the material financial cost and loss of priceless golf artefacts is a sad part of the story."

Machrihanish Golf Club - so sad! pic.twitter.com/aZSMAnBcsj — Dalriada (@Dalriada) December 19, 2018

So sad watching this happen today/this evening. Glad no one has been injured. Well done to the firefighters, they are in for a long night. Machrihanish Golf Club Posted by Machrihanish Online on Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Machrihanish GC clubhouse on fire tonight.



Our thoughts are with everyone at @machgolf. Hopefully everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/7PeMUY4WMu — ScottishGolf Podcast (@ScotGolfPodcast) December 19, 2018

The Mid Argyll, Kintyre & Islands police Twitter account tweeted earlier this afternoon to confirm the incident.

Earlier this afternoon, Fire Service and Police were called to a report of a fire at Machrihanish Golf club. Thankfully no one was injured. Police and Fire Service still in attendance. 5 fire tenders are there. #WorkingtTogether#KeepingPeopleSafepic.twitter.com/BFnmzos188 — MAKI Police (@MAKIPolice) December 19, 2018

However, the fire appears to be much more developed this evening and since those pictures were first shared.

Machrihanish Golf Club dates back to 1876 and is widely regarded as one of Scotland's ultimate 'hidden gems'.

Famously friendly to visitors from far and wide, its clubhouse is described on the club website as "the perfect place to relax after a memorable round and soak up the atmosphere of our world famous historic club."

Other Scottish clubs have been quick to offer their support and good wishes to all at Machrihanish via social media.

Terrible news! Hope everyone is safe & well!

A well known club & course to a number of our members. Sad news — West Lothian Golf (@WestLothianGolf) December 19, 2018

Thoughts go out to all at Machrihanish Golf Club. Hoping no one was hurt. https://t.co/kdp38VwNHh — Helensburgh GC (@hgc_159) December 19, 2018

Our thoughts are with all @machgolf hope all safe and well — The Machrie Links (@TheMachrieLinks) December 19, 2018

This is the latest devastating golf club fire with Glasgow Golf Club's historic clubhouse having been extensively damaged by a blaze that ripped through it in September.