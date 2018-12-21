search
Huge blaze rips through Machrihanish clubhouse

Golf News

Huge blaze rips through Machrihanish clubhouse

By Michael McEwan19 December, 2018
Machrihanish Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland Fire Golf Clubs Argyll Golf in Argyll

The clubhouse at Machrihanish Golf Club has been "gutted" by fire.

Footage that has been widely shared on social media appears to show the building ablaze.

Local media outlets and eyewitnesses have reported that fire crews rushed to the scene around lunchtime today.

The early reports are that there are no casualties.

bunkered.co.uk understands, however, that the club steward has lost his home. A concerned member told us that he lived in a flat above the clubhouse. 

"I'm shocked," said our eyewitness who didn't wish to be named. "No-one has been injured thankfully but the material financial cost and loss of priceless golf artefacts is a sad part of the story."

So sad watching this happen today/this evening. Glad no one has been injured. Well done to the firefighters, they are in for a long night. Machrihanish Golf Club

Posted by Machrihanish Online on Wednesday, 19 December 2018

The Mid Argyll, Kintyre & Islands police Twitter account tweeted earlier this afternoon to confirm the incident.

However, the fire appears to be much more developed this evening and since those pictures were first shared. 

Machrihanish Golf Club dates back to 1876 and is widely regarded as one of Scotland's ultimate 'hidden gems'. 

Famously friendly to visitors from far and wide, its clubhouse is described on the club website as "the perfect place to relax after a memorable round and soak up the atmosphere of our world famous historic club."

Other Scottish clubs have been quick to offer their support and good wishes to all at Machrihanish via social media.

This is the latest devastating golf club fire with Glasgow Golf Club's historic clubhouse having been extensively damaged by a blaze that ripped through it in September. 

