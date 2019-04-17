HUGE celebrity calls Tiger’s win ‘a dream come true’

Just days after winning his 15th major championship at Augusta National, Masters champion Tiger Woods has been named to TIME magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list.



Each person included on the list has a special tribute to them written by a fellow high-profile figure. In Woods’ case, that figure was Justin Timberlake.

The actor/singer, an enthusiastic golfer in his own right, described how he and Woods struck up a friendship last year after talking about their kids.

“I told him about how my son, who just turned four, has started to realise what I do,” said ten-time Grammy winner Timberlake. “We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best. Tiger told me that he hoped his children, who are 11 and 10, would one day see him win a major.

“On April 14 in Augusta, Ga., they did just that when Tiger won his 15th career major - and first in 11 years - capping arguably the greatest comeback in sports history. What a dream come true. For Tiger. For all of us.”



Timberlake added: “While pundits doubted he’d ever win again, Tiger’s commitment never wavered. The thing we don’t always appreciate is the patience. Tiger spent countless hours in the gym, and on the golf course, with a singular goal in mind. All the work he did when people weren’t watching allowed him to hug his children on the same hallowed ground he hugged his father 22 years ago, amid all the adulation, a Masters champion once again.”

Woods is one of only four athletes on TIME’s list, along with basketball star LeBron James and footballers Alex Morgan and Mohamed Salah.

It is the second major accolade to come Woods’ way since he won the Masters at the weekend. On Monday, Donald Trump announced he was making him the fourth golfer recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.