Huge changes coming to first women's major of the year

Big changes are coming to the first women’s major of the season.



The ANA Inspiration is becoming The Chevron Championship as part of a new six-year partnership announced by the LPGA.

As part of the deal, car giant Chevron will increase the prize fund for the 2022 championship by over 60% to $5 million.

The tournament will also move away from its long-standing home at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, after the 2022 event. As part of this new era, The Chevron Championship will switch to a later date in the spring and will relocate to a new home, which will most likely be in the greater Houston area starting in 2023.

That means no more leaping into Poppie’s Pond.

Switching to a new date allowed the LPGA to secure a long-term commitment from NBC Sports to air the Championship on network TV.

“Chevron is proud to become the title sponsor of this great championship, which brings together some of the most talented athletes in the world,” said Michael Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation. “We look forward to partnering with the LPGA and IMG to further champion women in sports, the workplace and society.”

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA commissioner, commented: “We could not be more excited to announce our partnership with Chevron.

"Welcoming another leading global company to our portfolio of sponsors that believes in the power of the LPGA to inspire women leaders, to showcase human performance at the highest level and to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in all facets of life, is truly game-changing for us.”

She added: “We do not make the move lightly. Since David Foster and Dinah Shore created this competition in 1972, it has held a special place in the hearts of our players and fans around the world. No matter where it is held, Dinah and her influence, along with the history built at Mission Hills, will be an integral part of The Chevron Championship.”