Huge fire breaks out at top golf club

Golf News

Huge fire breaks out at top golf club

By Jamie Hall08 March, 2022
Beaverbrook Golf Club
Beaverbrook Fire

A top golf club has been hit by a huge fire overnight. 

The blaze reportedly broke out at the clubhouse at Beaverbrook Golf Club in Surrey overnight.

Footage posted on social media showed the building engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze at around 10pm and were at the scene within minutes - but it is understood the clubhouse has been almost completely destroyed.

• Oakland Hills devastated by fire

"We received a call last night around 22.00pm to a report of a fire at Beaverbrook Golf Club, Reigate Road, Leatherhead," a spokesperson for Surry Fire and Rescue Service said.

'"Eight fire engines have been sent in total, alongside some specialist crews. The first arrived at the scene around 22.10pm.

"A fire had broken out, damaging the entirety of the building and its basement.

"Crews remain at the scene."

The Grade-II listed hotel is not thought to have been damaged.

Beaverbrook, which opened in 2016, is one of the most exclusive clubs in the whole of the UK.

The former home of press baron Lord Maxwell Beaverbrook, the hundreds of acres of land surrounding the mansion had fallen into disrepair.

• Belfry eyes 2035 Ryder Cup bid

However, it has since been turned into a luxury resort and course designed by David McLay-Kidd and Tom Watson as part of a £90 million revamp.

Celebrities including England captain Harry Kane and former US Open winner Michael Campbell are fans of the resort.

