Huge name makes it official and commits to Scottish Open

It’s official!



Rory McIlroy WILL play in this year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

The four-time major champion and current world No.4 has today confirmed he will feature at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian from July 11-14.



• WITB - A look at Koepka's winning clubs

• Rory not holding out much hope for 2024 Ryder Cup

The Northern Irishman had earlier indicated a preference to play in the Scottish Open at the expense of the Irish Open a week earlier as he prepares for the Open’s return to Royal Portrush from July 18-21.

McIlroy joins Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood and Russell Knox in confirming his place, with more star names to be announced over the coming weeks.

This year will see the Scottish Open visit the Renaissance Club in East Lothian for the first time. The club was founded in 2008 and is contained within the prestigious Archerfield Estate.



• Ex major champ SLATES Norman and Woods

• Oh dear! Jon Rahm caught short at Bethpage

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, meanwhile, will be played over the same course from August 8-11, 2019.

For more information, log-on to asiscottishopen.com