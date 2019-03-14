Huge name says Players SHOULD be made a fifth major

World No.1 Dustin Johnson has called for the Players Championship to be made an official fifth major.



Speaking ahead of this week’s event at TPC Sawgrass, the 35-year-old gave his endorsement to the tournament being upgraded to the same class as the Masters, the US Open, the Open and the US PGA.

“I think it would fit,” said Johnson. “I mean this is our biggest tournament. It's got one of the best fields of all the tournaments. I think all the players look at it as a major.”



The Players has long been dubbed golf’s ‘unofficial fifth major’ and, in recent years, calls for it to be made official have grown louder.



This year’s championship has moved to a new March date to accommodate the US PGA, which will now take place in May. Making the Players an official major would mean five consecutive months with a men’s major on the calendar, when you include the Masters (April), the US Open (June) and the Open (July).



The winner of this week’s tournament will also bank the biggest first prize in golf: a whopping $2.25m.