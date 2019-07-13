Huge prize money increase for Women's British Open

The R&A has today announced that the prize fund for the upcoming AIG Women’s British Open will increase to $4,500,000 - up by almost 40% on last year's purse.



Taking place on the Marquess’ Course at Woburn from August 1-4, the AIG Women’s British Open now offers the second highest prize fund of the five major championships in the women’s game.

The increase comes in the first year of AIG’s partnership as title sponsor and will see the winner take home a first prize of $675,000. That's a significant increase on the $490,000 Georgia Hall pocketed for her win at Royal Lytham & St Annes last year.

It is, however, still someway short of the prize money on offer at the Open.



The R&A announced last month that next week's championship will have a record prize fund of $10.75m, with $1.935m going to the winner.



Announcing the increase in prize money for the Women's British Open, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, said: “We recognised that more needed to be done to elevate the prize fund for this great championship and are pleased that we have been able to make a significant increase this year as part of the R&A’s commitment to women’s golf.



“This is an important first step and we know it will take time to move closer to achieving parity with the men’s game.



"We will continue to work toward the long-term goal of a sustainable business model but we can’t do it alone and the support of fans, sponsors and media are all key to achieving that success.”



Defending champion Hall will head a field rich in the world’s best players for the year’s final major including nine of the past ten champions, among them former Ariya Jutanugarn, who won by three shots at Woburn in 2016.