Huge Women’s Golf Day event to return

A huge virtual event aimed at helping women connect with the game of golf is to return later this month.

Organised by Women’s Golf Day, the WGD Palooza will take place on May 31.

Set up as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, when access to golf was restricted for some, the organisers aim to support thousands of girls and women through golf.

• Rory McIlroy pinpoints reason for major drought



• US PGA early betting guide



Free to attend and open to all, the event includes a lineup of some of the biggest brands in the game.

They include Callaway, Titleist, the R&A, Troon and ClubCorp.

“The idea behind Palooza came out of the pandemic,” said WGD founder Elisa Gaudet.

“Not everyone could get out on a golf course, where we enjoy our best connection with the game, but we knew that we could unite golfers digitally and remotely to some of the most important people and brands in the golf world.

“Thankfully the situation has improved for most people, but I can promise you that is year will be even more fun and informative.”

• Bob MacIntyre reveals Rory McIlroy friendship



• 2022 US PGA: The field in full



WGD is a global movement which was founded in 2016 and has since spread to over 80 countries around the world.

This year WGD events will take place on June 7 in addition to the Palooza a week earlier.

For more information on the WGD Palooza, click HERE.